Lucchesi was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lucchesi was sharp in Friday's start against the Nationals, as he allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings. However, he apparently developed an elbow injury during the outing and will miss at least one turn through the rotation as a result. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, but his move to the injured list makes room on the active roster for Albert Almora (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 10-day IL ahead of Saturday's nightcap.