Manager Luis Rojas said Monday that Lucchesi, who has been diagnosed with a UCL tear in his left elbow, will get a second opinion from doctors in the coming days, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Rojas noted that the club is still holding out hope that Lucchesi can rehab through the injury without getting Tommy John surgery, but it must be noted that UCL tears require the procedure far more often than not. The southpaw will receive another look from doctors later this week, at which point New York will likely determine his next steps. Even if he's somehow able to avoid surgery, Lucchesi is still almost certain to be in line for a multi-month absence.