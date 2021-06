Lucchesi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Nationals, allowing four hits and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw put together his longest and best outing of the season while tossing 55 of 90 pitches for strikes, but the Mets' bats couldn't solve Erick Fedde and the Nats bullpen. Lucchesi has a dazzling 1.19 ERA and 24:6 K:BB over his last five outings and 22.2 innings as he locks down a rotation spot.