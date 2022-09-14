Lucchesi (elbow) is expected to cover around three innings in his next rehab start Friday at Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lucchesi, who is ramping back up following his June 2021 Tommy John surgery, has previously made six rehab starts between two affiliates, logging a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across 7.2 innings. He's nearing the end of his 30-day rehab window, but the fact that he has two minor-league options could result in him being sent to the Triple-A or Double-A club once he's formally reinstated from the 60-day injured list.