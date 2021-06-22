Lucchesi will undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday after being diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left elbow Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The southpaw received a second opinion Tuesday and it ultimately confirmed Monday's diagnosis. The club was holding out hope that Lucchesi would be able to be able to rehab through the tear without getting surgery, but as is usually the case, he'll require the procedure. After posting a 4.46 ERA across 38.1 innings this season, the left-hander will be out through the remainder of 2021 and likely the majority of 2022. He'll likely be moved to the 60-day IL in the coming days.