Lucchesi made his first appearance of the spring Friday and tossed two scoreless innings against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander looked a little jittery by beginning the outing with a walk, a throwing error and a wild pitch, but he settled down and retired the next six batters. Lucchesi was pitching the eighth and ninth innings however, long after any Miami regulars had left the game, and while he remains part of the battle for the No. 5 starter spot in the Mets rotation. he likely has a lot of work to do to catch up to David Peterson, the favorite to win the job. Whether Lucchesi can avoid beginning the season in long relief could come down to the health of Carlos Carrasco's elbow.