Lucchesi (1-3) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two in 1.2 innings pitched, suffering the loss in Saturday's 12-5 defeat against the Rays.

The lefty pitched a clean third inning before allowing the first four batters to reach in the fourth. Lucchesi pitched terribly in three starts and Saturday marked his first disastrous relief outing. With a 9.19 ERA, the 27-year-old will not be long for the Mets' big-league roster unless he turns his season around and does so soon.