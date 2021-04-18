Lucchesi (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader as the Mets fell 7-2 to the Rockies, giving up three runs on four hits over three innings. He struck out three.

All three runs scored in the first inning as Colorado sandwiched four hits, including two doubles, around a sac fly, but Lucchesi settled down after that and got the hook after 55 pitches (37 strikes). The southpaw has seen little work in the early going due to the Mets' erratic schedule, but he'll look to get stretched out further in his next outing Friday at home against the Nationals.