Wong inked a minor-league deal with the Mets on Monday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Wong will head to Double-A Binghamton after agreeing to a minor-league contract. The 30-year-old shortstop spent the majority of his 2017 season at Double-A Arkansas, where he slashed .241/.360/.287 with a pair of homers and 29 RBI.

Our Latest Stories