The Mets are expected to deactivate Michael Conforto (hamstring) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) later Monday, with the two joining a growing New York injured list that already includes two other outfielders in Brandon Nimmo (finger) and Albert Almora (shoulder). Dominic Smith and Kevin Pillar should be locked into everyday roles in two of the outfield spots in the short term, but Fargas, Jake Hager and Jose Peraza are the likely candidates to fill the other opening. Fargas, a 26-year-old who has yet to appear in the big leagues, sports a .718 OPS to go with a perfect 8-for-8 mark on stolen-base attempts through eight games at Syracuse.