Fargas left Monday's game against the Rockies due to a left AC joint sprain, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
It's unclear whether Fargas will be forced to take a trip to the injured list as a result of the injury. Khalil Lee and Cameron Maybin could be in line for action in center field if Fargas misses extended time.
