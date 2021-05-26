Fargas was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder after undergoing an MRI and will be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The initial diagnosis of an AC joint sprain proved to be correct, and the Mets will place the 26-year-old on the injured now that the injury has been confirmed. Fargas won't require surgery and should be considered week-to-week, though he's likely to spend more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf.