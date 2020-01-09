Mets' Johneshwy Fargas: Inks minor-league deal with Mets

Fargas signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Fargas elected free agency at the end of last season after he advanced to Double-A Richmond in his seventh season in the Giants' organization. He wasn't particularly effective at the plate with just a .660 OPS and five home runs, but he managed 50 stolen bases, up from 47 the year before at the High-A level.