The Mets are expected to place Fargas (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list as soon as Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The injuries to the New York outfield continue to pile up, as Fargas is set to join all of Michael Conforto (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger), Kevin Pillar (nose) and Albert Almora (shoulder) on the IL. With Dominic Smith needed at first base to fill in for the injured Pete Alonso (hand), Cameron Maybin and Khalil Lee are left as the most experienced options in the outfielders, though infielders Jose Peraza, Jonathan Villar and Brandon Drury probably offer enough versatility to fill in as outfielders in the short term. Due to the mounting injuries, Morosi suggests that the Mets could look to make an outside move to replace Fargas on the active roster. The speedy 26-year-old batted .286 with four extra-base hits, three RBI and a run in seven games before exiting Monday's loss to the Rockies with an AC joint sprain to his left shoulder.