Fargas went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Fargas drove home a run in the top of the eighth inning on a double to right field, increasing the Mets' lead to three. This was also the first major-league base knock of the outfielder's career. Fargas could continue to see time in the outfield with Michael Conforto (hamstring) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) on the injured list.