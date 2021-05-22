Fargas went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Marlins.

Getting the start in center field and batting eighth for the injury-ravaged Mets, Fargas came through in a big way, driving in two runs in the top of the 12th inning with his first career triple, although he was thrown out at the plate trying to stretch it into an inside-the-park homer. The 26-year-old has started four straight games in center to begin his MLB career, going 4-for-13 with a double in addition to his three-bagger and three total RBI, and he'll likely be a fixture in the Mets' lineup until the outfield gets healthier.