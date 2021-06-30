Fargas (shoulder) was sent to the Mets' Florida Complex League affiliate Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Jacob Resnick of SNY.tv reports.

After receiving his first big-league call-up May 17, the 26-year-old outfielder went 6-for-21 across seven games before landing on the injured list with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Fargas is ready to play again after a month-long shutdown, but expect him to remain on an extended rehab assignment now that the Mets have since returned multiple outfielders from the IL in recent weeks. Once activated, Fargas will likely be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.