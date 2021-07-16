The Mets activated Fargas (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Double-A Binghamton.

After the Mets lost several key outfielders to the injured list early in the season, Fargas was summoned from the minors in mid-May to provide the big club with a healthy body. He lasted only seven games before succumbing to an injury of his own, a sprained left shoulder. Fargas was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in late June, and after seeing action in eight games in the minors, the 26-year-old looks to be healthy again. However, with the Mets having since returned most of their regulars to the lineup, Fargas won't be needed at the big-league level.