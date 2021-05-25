The Mets are still awaiting MRI results on Fargas's shoulder according to manager Luis Rojas, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Fargas was rumored to be heading to the injured list as soon as Tuesday, but the Mets appear to be waiting for the MRI results before pulling the trigger on such a transaction. WIth New York's outfield burdened by a plethora of other injuries, the club will certainly hope they can keep Fargas active.