The Mets selected Tong's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Tong is set to make his major-league debut Friday against the Marlins at Citi Field. The 22-year-old is getting his first opportunity at the big-league level after posting a 1.43 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 179 strikeouts in 113.2 innings covering 22 starts between Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse. Tong isn't guaranteed any starts beyond Friday's debut, but he'll have an chance to convince the Mets he should stick around.