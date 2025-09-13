Tong (1-2) took the loss Friday, surrendering six runs on four hits and three walks over two-thirds of an inning as the Mets fell 8-3 to the Rangers. He struck out one.

The 22-year-old rookie couldn't escape the first inning, walking two of the first three batters he faced, and Tong may have been feeling jitters in a high-profile matchup against former Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Tong was the victim of bad luck as much as his control problems, however, as he gave up three opposite-field singles on bloops and flares -- none hit harder than 89.1 mph -- before a well-placed double by Michael Helman into the left-field corner with an exit velocity of just 81.5 mph chased the right-hander from the game. Tong sports an unsightly 8.49 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB through his first three starts and 11.2 big-league innings, and with Kodai Senga looking sharp in his first Triple-A start Friday, the Mets may make a change in their rotation as they try to desperately cling to a wild-card spot. If he gets another turn, Tong is currently set to make his next start at home next weekend against the Nationals.