Tong could be a candidate to receive a call-up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Friday against the Marlins if the Mets elect to expand their rotation to six men, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Tong didn't get promoted to Triple-A until Aug. 10, but in his first two starts at the level, he's fired 11.2 shutout innings while striking out 17 and allowing three walks. He leads all minor-league pitchers with 179 punchouts over 113.2 innings on the season and has done everything he can to prove he's ready for a look at big-league hitters. With the Mets in a tight playoff race, the 22-year-old right-hander could provide the boost the team needs to get across the finish line. If the Mets opt not to call up Tong, the team could activate the rehabbing Tylor Megill (elbow) from the 60-day injured list to start Friday, which would buy an extra day of rest for David Peterson and Kodai Senga.