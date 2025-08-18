Tong gave up three hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. He struck out nine.

The MiLB strikeout leader kept on racking up whiffs in his Triple-A debut. Tong has a stunning 1.59 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 171:46 K:BB through 107.2 innings on the season between Double-A and Triple-A, and while the fact that the 2022 seventh-round pick isn't on the 40-man roster might delay his big-league debut until 2026, he appears to have little left to prove in the minors.