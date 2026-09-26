Tong didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out nine.

The nine K's were a career high for the 23-year-old right-hander, but despite the impressive outing, Tong was in line for the loss until the Mets' offense woke up late. Over four September starts to close out the campaign, Tong posted a 3.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB in 20.2 innings, positioning him for a regular spot in the 2027 rotation if the team doesn't make any major offseason investments in its staff.