Tong isn't guaranteed another start in the Mets rotation beyond Friday, Will Sammon and Tim Britton of the Athletic reports. "We're going turn by turn at this point," president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday. "We try not to plan too far ahead."

The breakout prospect and minor-league strikeout leader will make his MLB debut Friday against the Marlins as the Mets build in an extra day of rest for starters like Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, who have struggled lately. Whether Tong forces New York to stick with a six-man rotation afterward, or even bumps one of the veterans to the bullpen, will likely depend on how he handles the jump up in competition, and whether he gives the club the best chance to win games in a tight NL playoff race. "We're getting to the point where our job is to put the best players out there day in, day out," manager Carlos Mendoza said. "Performance matters. We've got to see performance."