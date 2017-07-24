Mets' Jonathan Albaladejo: Latches on with Mets on minors deal
Albaladejo signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Monday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
The former big-league pitcher will make a return to provide starting pitching depth for the Mets. He spent the earlier portion of the 2017 season in independent ball, where he went 7-6 and produced a 4.44 ERA in 16 starts. Albaledejo will be thrown right into the fire, as he's starting for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday night.
