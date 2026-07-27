Mets' Jonathan Santucci: Promoted to Triple-A

Santucci is being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, Joe DeMayo of SNY reports.

Santucci has compiled a 3.57 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 120 strikeouts over 90.2 innings in 19 starts with Double-A Binghamton this season. He will now have a chance to maintain the impressive level of production at a higher level. Santucci is considered to be the Mets' top overall prospect, and New York hasn't been overly shy about promoting its top arms in recent years, leaving the door open for the southpaw to make his major-league debut in 2026.