Villar went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 13-4 win over Pittsburgh.
The infielder got the Mets on the board with his third-inning blast, and he added their final run in the seventh. Villar had gone 0-for-8 across three games since returning from a right calf strain. The 30-year-old is up to eight homers, 17 RBI, 31 runs scored and eight stolen bases while slashing .241/.327/.426 through 221 plate appearances. The switch-hitter should continue to see the bulk of the playing time at third base.
