Villar (calf) is scheduled to play nine innings with Triple-A Syracuse on Friday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list as early as Saturday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old began a rehab assignment at Syracuse on Thursday, and he won't require more than a couple rehab games since he's only been sidelined since June 22. Villar could immediately see some playing time at third base once activated, though it could be a brief opportunity with J.D. Davis (hand) also nearing his return.