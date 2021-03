Mets manager Luis Rojas said Saturday that Villar is dealing with a minor groin injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Rojas didn't sound too concerned about Villar's injury, and there's a chance that the 29-year-old could return before spring training wraps up. Villar is expected to serve as utility depth for the Mets to begin the season, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available in time for Opening Day.