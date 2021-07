Villar (calf) is expected to be activated between the games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, and manager Luis Rojas said there's a "big chance" the infielder starts Game 2, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Villar appeared in two rehab games at Triple-A Syracuse over the past two days and is apparently ready to rejoin the active roster. The 30-year-old could split playing time at third base with Luis Guillorme until J.D. Davis completes his own rehab assignment.