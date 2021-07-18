Villar will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Pirates, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Villar appeared to be moving out of an everyday role after J.D. Davis (hand) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, but the 30-year-old should avoid a move to the bench for at least a few more weeks due to Francisco Lindor's (oblique) recent shutdown. Luis Guillorme picked up a spot start at shortstop Saturday, but Villar could end up getting most of the work at the position if the Mets prefer to keep the better bat in the lineup.