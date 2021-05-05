Villar will start at third base and bat seventh in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Villar will stick in the starting nine at the hot corner for the third game in a row. The Mets plan to have the 30-year-old fill a utility role when the squad is at full strength, but he looks like he'll be the primary option at third base while J.D. Davis (hand) and Luis Guillorme (oblique) are on the 10-day injured list. Villar has yet to get going at the plate while receiving spotty playing time up to this point in the season, compiling a .227/.277/.341 slash line with no home runs or stolen bases across his first 47 plate appearances with the Mets.