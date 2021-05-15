Villar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Villar accounted for all of the Mets' run production when he took Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow deep in the fifth inning. The 30-year-old Villar has hit safely in three straight games for the first time this season. The versatile infielder is slashing .233/.333/.384 with two home runs, nine RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases across 84 plate appearances. He's only attempted three steals this year -- Villar is usually given more of a green light on the basepaths.
