Villar (calf) continues to be evaluated, and the Mets are uncertain about his availability for Friday's doubleheader versus the Phillies, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The 30-year-old sat out the past two games after exiting Monday's twin bill with tightness in his right calf, and it appears he'll be limited, if available at all, for Friday's doubleheader. Villar's calf issue is to the same leg in which he felt hamstring tightness earlier in June, so the team is being extra cautious to avoid worsening either injury.