Villar (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Padres, but told reporters that he is available off the bench, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Villar did not start Saturday's game, but wound tallying a pair of hits and one RBI during three at-bats off the bench. The utility man will remain out of the starting lineup Sunday as the Mets continue to bring him along slowly, but he'll remain an option off the bench during the series finale.