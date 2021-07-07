Villar is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Milwaukee.
The Mets appear to be playing things cautiously with Villar following his recent return from a calf injury, as he'll sit the first half of the twin bill. Luis Guillorme will man the hot corner in Game 1, with Villar likely to return to the lineup for the nightcap.
