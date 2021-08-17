Villar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, stolen base and two strikeouts as New York was defeated by San Francisco, 7-5 on Monday.

Villar singled and stole second in the sixth and launched a two-run home run in the eighth to halve New York's deficit. The homer was the 30-year-old's 14th while the stolen base was his 10th, giving Villar his fourth season posting double digit totals of each. He now has two thefts across his last three games and could achieve his second career 20/20 campaign if Francisco Lindor's absence continues.