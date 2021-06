Villar was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain Friday, retroactive to June 22.

Villar left the second game of Monday's doubleheader with a calf injury and hasn't returned since. He was unavailable for Friday's twin bill and will have additional time to recover. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat sixth in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, while Travis Blankenhorn was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of the nightcap.