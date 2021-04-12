Villar will split time with Luis Guillrome at third base while J.D. Davis (hand) is on the injured list.

The two won't be deployed in a strict platoon as Villar is a switch hitter, but Guillorme could see more playing time due to his superior defensive reputation. Villar also hasn't done much at the plate so far to push for a bigger role, going 3-for-14 (.214) with an 0:7 BB:K, although two of his hits have gone for extra bases (one double and one triple).