Villar went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

After going 0-for-3 as the third baseman in the matinee, Villar slid to shortstop for the nightcap to give Francisco Lindor a breather and launched his first homer of the year, a solo shot off Johan Oviedo in the fourth inning. Villar has moved into the starting lineup with both J.D. Davis (hand) and Luis Guillorme (oblique) sidelined, but the veteran infielder is still looking for his first stolen base of 2021 and is slashing only .235/.278/.392 with a 2:16 BB:K through 22 games