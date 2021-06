Villar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

His eighth-inning shot off Pierce Johnson capped the scoring for the Mets. Villar is red hot in June, going 10-for-28 (.357) over eight games, and on the season the veteran infielder is batting .255 with six homers, seven steals, 15 RBI and 25 runs through 51 games.