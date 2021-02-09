Villar and the Mets agreed Tuesday on a one-year, $3.55 million contract that includes additional incentives, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The Mets presumably envision Villar filling a utility role off the bench, with his excellent speed and ability to switch hit and play second base, shortstop, third base and the outfield making him a versatile weapon. That said, the landing spot isn't ideal for his fantasy value, as the 29-year-old may struggle to see more than two or three starts per week when the Mets are at optimal health in the infield and outfield. Unless a clear path to an everyday role opens for him prior to the start of the season, Villar profiles as more of a late-round selection in fantasy drafts than a middle-round target.
