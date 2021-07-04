Villar (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Villar spent the past two days with Triple-A Syracuse on a rehab assignment and went 0-for-6 with a run, a walk and a strikeout across two games. The 30-year-old is starting at third base and batting eighth in Sunday's nightcap, and he could split time with Luis Guillorme at the hot corner until J.D. Davis (hand) completes his rehab assignment.