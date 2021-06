Villar (calf) is expected to report to Triple-A Syracuse for a rehab assignment sometime this week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 30-year-old landed on the injured list Friday with a strained right calf, but the Mets apparently still plan to send him on a rehab assignment before returning him to the big-league roster. J.D. Davis will begin his rehab stint Wednesday, so Villar likely will have a reduced role once both players return from the shelf.