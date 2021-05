Villar went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

The veteran infielder was in the leadoff spot for the injury-ravaged Mets and despite being caught stealing twice he mostly made good on the opportunity, reaching base more than once in a game for the first time since May 11. Villar is slashing a shaky .213/.245/.426 in 12 games since that date, but he's added value with his legs by recording four of his five steals on the season.