site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-jonathan-villar-sitting-out-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Jonathan Villar: Sitting out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Villar (calf) is out of the lineup Tuesday versus Atlanta.
Villar left Game 2 of Monday's twin bill with tightness in his right calf, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. Luis Guillorme will start at the hot corner Tuesday for New York.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read