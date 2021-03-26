Villar has gone 4-for-29 (.138) this spring with one home run and a 2:13 BB:K.

The veteran infielder is expected to fill a utility role this season for the Mets, but Villar posted a career-low .593 OPS in 2020 and hasn't done much to tease a turnaround in Grapefruit League play. It's also not clear where he might be able to get consistent playing time barring an injury to a starter, as even if J.D. Davis' glove becomes too much of an issue at third base, Luis Guillorme seems to be the preferred defensive replacement for manager Luis Rojas.