Mets manager Luis Rojas said Villar (groin) was able to field grounders at third base and shortstop during his workout Sunday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Villar won't be ready to play in Monday's Grapefruit League finale against the Cardinals while he manages the groin injury, but Rojas said he expects the speedy veteran to avoid the injured list and break camp as a member of the 26-man roster. The groin injury could limit Villar's involvement in the run game early on during the season, but he'll likely see an overall decline in his opportunities in any case now that he's expected to settle into a utility role with the Mets rather than being a lineup regular.