Villar went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Phillies.

Getting his first start of the season and hitting sixth while subbing in at second base for a resting Jeff McNeil, Villar had two of the Mets' three extra-base hits on the afternoon. The veteran infielder hasn't had much of a chance to make an impact for the Mets yet, but with J.D. Davis (wrist) currently sidelined, Villar's big performance might earn him more action in the short term.